Kim Joins MaxLite  as Vice President, Lighting Products and Corporate Marketing

MaxLite (Pine Brook, NJ): Elio Jin-Ha Kim was hired as VP-Lighting Products and Corporate Marketing. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the LED lighting industry and a background in marketing to his new role. Kim will oversee the product management and engineering of indoor and outdoor luminaires and lamps, as well as the company’s overall marketing. He will lead his team of product managers and engineers as well as the marketing group from the company’s headquarters in New Jersey.

Prior to joining MaxLite, Kim was head of the Lighting Marketing Group at Samsung Electronics in Korea. While at Samsung, he also worked as principal engineer and head of product management and application engineering for the company’s LED business team. He holds a doctor of philosophy, electrical and computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a bachelor’s and a master’s of science degrees in physics from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.