  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Lighting

    Illustration 60886103 Kheng / Ho To / DreamsTime
    Photo 226496518 / Mohd Izuan Ros / Dreamstime
    Illustration / 60886103 / Kheng Ho / To
    226496518 /Mohd / Izzuan /Ros / Dreamstime
    WAC Lighting
    60886103 / kheng ho to/ DreamsTime
    eliokim_elio_kim_1920
    eliokim_elio_kim_1920
    eliokim_elio_kim_1920
    eliokim_elio_kim_1920
    eliokim_elio_kim_1920
    1. Green Market
    2. Lighting

    Kim Joins MaxLite  as Vice President, Lighting Products and Corporate Marketing

    March 11, 2024

    MaxLite (Pine Brook, NJ): Elio Jin-Ha Kim was hired as VP-Lighting Products and Corporate Marketing. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the LED lighting industry and a background in marketing to his new role. Kim will oversee the product management and engineering of indoor and outdoor luminaires and lamps, as well as the company’s overall marketing. He will lead his team of product managers and engineers as well as the marketing group from the company’s headquarters in New Jersey.  

    Prior to joining MaxLite, Kim was head of the Lighting Marketing Group at Samsung Electronics in Korea. While at Samsung, he also worked as principal engineer and head of product management and application engineering for the company’s LED business team. He holds a doctor of philosophy, electrical and computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a bachelor’s and a master’s of science degrees in physics from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

    Related

    Optec LED Lighting
    Photo 104750065 / Sashkinw / Dreamstime
    Related Companies / Wynn
    Photo 18019342 / Dejan Krsmanovi / Dreamstime