MaxLite Appoints Lance Hollner as President & CEO

MaxLite (Pine Brook, NJ): The company’s board of advisors has appointed Lance Hollner as president & CEO. A lighting industry veteran, Hollner brings over two decades of lighting expertise and knowledge to MaxLite, along with a strong track record of delivering results, driving continuous improvement and developing talent. Much of his career has been spent at manufacturers including Acuity, Lutron, Encelium Technologies and Avi-on Controls, holding various general management sales leadership, and product management roles.

Before joining MaxLite, Hollner spent the last five years as executive VP at Diversified Group, a manufacturers’ representative firm serving eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York City. In that role, he helped guide territory expansion into New Jersey and New York City while building a robust controls and services team. He brings experience with turnkey renovation lighting and EV infrastructure sales and has substantial experience working with international suppliers and contract manufacturers. He has an engineering degree from Georgia Tech and will be working out of the company’s headquarters in New Jersey.