Lightovation Interior Designer Preview Day on June 18 Gives Design Community First Look at Lighting Trends

Lightovation Interior Designer Preview Day in Dallas, June 18, returns ahead of what’s being promoted as the largest residential lighting show in North America, to offer a first-look at trends and new lighting collections. The day is designed to provide special programming for the design community with informative panels, showroom tours, networking happy hour and an exclusive sneak peek at Lightovation, June 19-22.

Lightovation features more than 250 exhibitors showcasing the top lighting brands in the U.S. including Minka Group, Hudson Valley Lighting, Kuzco, Varaluz, Sonneman: A Way of Light, Z-Lite, Maxim, Progress Lighting, Eurofase, Hubbardton Forge, Elk Lighting, Crystorama, Savoy House, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting, WAC, Quorum International, Hinkley and Elegant Furniture & Lighting, as well as ceiling fan companies including Fanimation, Matthews Fan Co., Hunter Fan Co., and Big Ass Fans.

“We are thrilled to have the design community back for a special day of design-focused events and programming,” said Cindy Morris, President, and CEO of Dallas Market Center, in the press release. “Designers attending Interior Designer Preview Day in June get the be the first to experience new lighting trends and products, and also hear from industry-leaders in the form of educational panels and discussions.”

Registration for Interior Designer Preview Day is available by clicking here.