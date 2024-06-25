  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Lighting

    Photo_10741812 / Robwilson39 / Dreamstime
    Lightovation

    Sponsored

    667ae0ed51e91e6a7fe3b42d Liberto Earthtronics
    1. Green Market
    2. Lighting

    Liberto Joins EarthTronics as VP for Commercial Accounts

    June 25, 2024
    The Michigan-based company expands sales team to offer energy-efficient lighting solutions including LED light bulbs, linear LED bulbs and LED fixtures for commercial, industrial and municipal customers.

    EarthTronics (Norton Shores, MI): In his new role as VP for Commercial Accounts, Bill Liberto will be responsible for growing and strengthening the company’s business position with commercial, industrial and municipal customers, contractors, builders and energy management companies across the United States.

    Liberto has more than 30 years of experience in the lighting and electrical industry. Three of those years were spent at EarthTronics serving as regional sales manager. Prior to joining the company, Liberto worked for Riffle & Associate,s Gobeille-Robinson, Rexel and 84 Lumber.

    He is a member of AEIC/Electrical League of Ohio, NECA, NEMRA and NAESCO. He earned a BS degree from Slippery Rock College.  

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations