Liberto Joins EarthTronics as VP for Commercial Accounts

EarthTronics (Norton Shores, MI): In his new role as VP for Commercial Accounts, Bill Liberto will be responsible for growing and strengthening the company’s business position with commercial, industrial and municipal customers, contractors, builders and energy management companies across the United States.

Liberto has more than 30 years of experience in the lighting and electrical industry. Three of those years were spent at EarthTronics serving as regional sales manager. Prior to joining the company, Liberto worked for Riffle & Associate,s Gobeille-Robinson, Rexel and 84 Lumber.

He is a member of AEIC/Electrical League of Ohio, NECA, NEMRA and NAESCO. He earned a BS degree from Slippery Rock College.