Acuity Promotes Sankpal to President

Acuity Brands Inc. (Atlanta): Sach Sankpal, senior VP and chief growth and transformation officer, has been appointed president of Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL). Sankpal has been with Acuity for two years and has more than 30 years of experience accelerating transformation, driving innovation and positioning global industrial technology organizations for future growth.

Trevor Palmer, the current president of the ABL business, will be leaving the company after a successful tenure. “We are taking Acuity to places that it has never been by doing things differently than they've been done in the past,” Neil Ashe, the company’ chairman, president and CEO, said in the press release. “Creating a single lighting organization under the leadership of Sach will enable us to connect our processes more effectively end-to-end to accelerate growth and drive productivity. We thank Trevor for his many contributions and look forward to the future with confidence.”