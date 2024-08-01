Dialight Sells Traffic Lighting Business to LEOTEK

LEOTEK, a provider of digital traffic signal services with a presence in over 30 countries and partnerships with thousands of public and private transportation entities, has purchased Dialight’s traffic lighting business.

According to the press release, Dialight's ITE compliant traffic products have established it as one of the largest traffic signal system suppliers in the United States and Canada. Dialight CEO Steve Blair said in the press release, "Both Dialight and LEOTEK have served the North America market for over 30 years. Our products, including Dialight 's solutions for extreme industrial environments and LEOTEK's for high quality traffic and roadway lighting products, are market tested. With AI- IoT for real-time monitoring, we are the only two companies in traffic to offer up to 15 years warranty." LEOTEK integrates intelligent sensors into their visible signals and collects big data for their Roadway Management System, enabling effective vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) networking services.

The release said LEOTEK will deepen its technical integration to ensure that its AI intelligent transportation services significantly reduce 50% energy consumption, 30% operating costs and 30% carbon emissions. LEOTEK say it’s committed to laying out carbon management for various infrastructures, expanding carbon management through intelligent monitoring, electric vehicle charging equipment, and other devices.