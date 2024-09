NICOR Lighting, Albuquerque, NM, announced a new partnership with Triangle Lighting Solutions, a lighting rep based in Raleigh, NC. Triangle will represent NICOR’s product line across North Carolina. The company focuses on the commercial and industrial lighting markets.

In other news at NICOR, the company also signed on District Lighting Group to cover lower Virginia. District Lighting Group is a commercial lighting agency representing a diverse range of lighting and controls manufacturers.