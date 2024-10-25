Acuity Acquires Large Player in Audio, Video & Control Industry

Acuity Brands, Atlanta, GA, acquired QSC, Costa Mesa, CA, a provider of audio, video and controls for approximately $1.1 billion. The company provides a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform that includes controls, sensors and software with broad applications across multiple end-markets including education, commercial, hospitality, government, healthcare and transportation. QSC delivered sales of approximately $535 million for the twelve months ending Aug. 31.

Neil Ashe, Acuity’s chairman, president and CEO, said in the press release, “QSC has built a differentiated cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform that controls what happens in a built space. Our acquisition of QSC builds on our vision of data interoperability as we continue to make spaces smarter, safer and greener.”