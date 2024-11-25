NEMRA Launches Lighting Division & Integrates American Association of Independent Lighting Agencies (AAILA) into Association

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) has launched a new lighting division that integrates the American Association of Independent Lighting Agencies (AAILA) (www.lightingagents.org) and is intended to empower independent lighting sales agencies and strengthen partnerships with lighting manufacturers. AAILA was founded in 2021.

The release said, “This new division marks NEMRA’s commitment to supporting the unique needs of the lighting sector as it adapts to an evolving industry landscape and to shaping a stronger future for independent agencies and those exploring opportunities in lighting.”

Jim Johnson, president and CEO of NEMRA, said in the press release, “This integration allows us to build upon AAILA’s goals within a larger framework, backed by NEMRA’s extensive infrastructure and resources. Together, we aim to enhance support for independent lighting agencies while advancing our shared objectives.”

Billy Hodges, Co-Founder of AAILA, added, “I am confident that NEMRA’s proven capabilities will allow us to elevate the voice of independent lighting representatives. Both organizations have a strong legacy of supporting this vital channel, and this partnership presents an exciting opportunity to further strengthen relationships with suppliers, manufacturer representatives, and customers alike.”

Johnson further emphasized, “As a distinct division within NEMRA, this integration offers a unique opportunity to pave a new path forward — enhancing resources and advocacy for independent representatives. We encourage independent lighting agencies and manufacturer partners to join us in shaping the future of lighting sales.”

More details and information regarding this new division will be shared in the coming weeks. Membership requirements for reps and suppliers are posted on IILA’s website.