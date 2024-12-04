Lighting Industry Veteran Joins NEMRA to Lead New Lighting Division

National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (Carmel, IN): Jeff Bristol was appointed VP of the newly formed NEMRA Lighting Division. He was most recently served as senior VP of sales & marketing for MaxLite. His responsibilities there included managing a 40-plus agent network. His career has also included leadership roles at Panasonic/Universal Lighting Technologies, Philips Lighting, Osram Sylvania, and Westinghouse Lighting. Throughout his career, Bristol has worked closely across the agent landscape, including with NEMRA agents, specification lighting agents, and design & build lighting agencies.



“With over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and executive leadership within the lighting and controls industry, Jeff was the clear choice to lead this transformative initiative, said Jim Johnson, President and CEO of NEMRA, in the press release. “As VP of the NEMRA Lighting Division, he will focus on supporting NEMRA members, advancing industry standards, and fostering collaboration between manufacturers and representatives. His leadership will strengthen the division’s mission and provide representatives with the tools and resources needed to thrive in an evolving lighting industry.

Bristol is no stranger to NEMRA, having supported the association as a member of the NMG Executive Committee since 2012.