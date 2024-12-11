Q4 2024 Pulse of Lighting Survey Now Open – Respond by Dec 19 to Get a Free Copy of Results

The Q4 2024 Pulse of Lighting survey is now open. Published quarterly, the Pulse of Lighting survey explores the lighting market’s business climate and key lighting trends. David Gordon, president and publisher of U.S. Lighting Trends and Electrical Trends, is asking lighting pros to spend a few minutes on the survey to share their Q4 performance and 2025 outlook.

All input is confidential. Respondents can request a free copy of the report later this month. David needs your input by Thursday, Dec. 19. Last quarter’s survey drew more than 200 responses from lighting execs, a terrific response for any research endeavor. EW urges all interested folks in the lighting business to participate. Click on this link to take the Pulse of Lighting survey.







