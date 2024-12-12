  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Idaho Lighting Solutions and Controls Now Representing Genlyte Solutions/Signify

    Dec. 12, 2024
    Idaho Power & Solutions will be selling a broad selection of Genlyte brands.

    As of last week, Genlyte Solutions, a Signify business, transitioned to new sales representation in Idaho. Idaho Lighting Solutions and Controls is now accepting quote requests and orders for brands including Interact connected lighting; Philips Dynalite; Color Kinetics; indoor luminaire brands Alkco, Chloride, Day-Brite CFI, Ledalite and Lightolier; outdoor luminaire brands Gardco, Hadco, Lumec and Stonco; Philips EvoKits; and BrightSites by Signify.
    Nexus Power will continue to represent Genlyte Solutions’ Philips lamps and Advance drivers and ballasts in the territory.
    The press statement from Genlyte Solutions also said, “We are excited to partner with Idaho Lighting Solutions and Controls, and thank Northwest Lighting Alliance for its past support in servicing Signify’s professional customers in the region.”

