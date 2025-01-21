 NEMRA Lighting Division Announces Inaugural Advisory Council Members

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) Lighting Division, Carmel, IN, unveiled the formation of its inaugural advisory council, a group of industry leaders selected for their expertise, innovation, and commitment to advancing the future of the lighting sector.

“We are deeply honored by the willingness of these distinguished leaders to support and guide the NEMRA Lighting Division as we chart a bold course for the future,” said Jeff Bristol, Divisional Vice President of NEMRA Lighting, in the press release. “Their insights and influence will be instrumental in driving NEMRA Lighting’s growth, strengthening our value proposition and solidifying our position as the preeminent force in the lighting industry.”

The advisory council will provide critical guidance on emerging trends, market evolution and the latest technologies shaping the lighting landscape. With their expertise, council members will help chart NEMRA Lighting’s strategic direction, ensuring the division not only keeps pace with the industry's rapid transformation but also leads the charge in meeting the evolving needs of its members. The council will focus on advancing NEMRA’s foundational pillars: advocacy, training and development, and networking opportunities. These key areas are vital to NEMRA Lighting’s mission to provide unmatched support to lighting agencies while fostering stronger, more collaborative partnerships between agents and manufacturers.

“We’re excited to harness the collective knowledge, resources, and strategic partnerships of our advisory council to deliver game-changing solutions and unparalleled support to our members,” said Bristol in the release. “Together, we will elevate the lighting industry by delivering specialized resources, advancing industry knowledge, and providing the advocacy necessary for success in today’s complex and competitive market.”

NEMRA Lighting is dedicated to empowering lighting & controls representatives, agencies, and manufacturers to succeed in a fast-evolving market. By providing critical advocacy, cutting-edge educational resources, and networking opportunities, NEMRA Lighting is uniquely positioned to foster stronger collaboration between agents and manufacturers, fueling growth and driving innovation within the lighting industry.

For more information on the NEMRA Lighting Division or for media inquiries, please contact Mary Banter ([email protected]) or click on this link.

The members of the council are highlighted in the infographic below: