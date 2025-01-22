  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Wark Rejoins LEDVANCE as Vice President of Trade Sales-US

    Jan. 22, 2025
    During his previous tenure at LEDVANCE, Graham served in several senior leadership positions, including president of Canada for Osram Sylvania and at Sylvania Lighting Services.
    LEDVANCE
    Graham Wark
    Graham Wark

    LEDVANCE (Wilmington, MA): Graham Wark was appointed VP of Trade Sales, US. He has more than 35 years of experience in the lighting industry, including many years  with LEDVANCE. During his previous tenure at LEDVANCE, Graham served in several senior leadership positions, including president of Canada for Osram Sylvania and at Sylvania Lighting Services.

    “I am delighted to rejoin LEDVANCE and lead the Trade Sales US team during such an exciting time for the industry,” he said in the press release. “The lighting market is undergoing transformative changes, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to seize new opportunities, support our customers and strengthen LEDVANCE’s position as a market leader.”

     

