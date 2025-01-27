Bill Attardi Launches LearnersLive.com as Lighting Industry Training Resource

Spend a few minutes with Bill Attardi and you will learn a few things about him real fast. He’s a 60-year veteran of the lighting market who quite possibly loves learning about the lighting business more today than when he started in the business as a sales rep for Westinghouse Lamp/Philips (now part of Signify) selling lamps in the Big Apple in 1965. You can also sense his passion for learning and teaching in the services he provides lighting and electrical professionals through Attardi Marketing, and through the Energy Watch News blog.



When you talk with Bill, you will also quickly find out he is a lifetime learner who not only enjoys learning something new every day about the latest in lighting, but also loves teaching others about lighting, sales, marketing, management and life. This passion for teaching fuels the works he does as an adjunct professor teaching strategic marketing and management courses at Monmouth University since 2000.



His background as a lifetime learner and teacher inspired a new venture: www.learnerslive.com. In describing the launch of LearnersLive.com, Attardi says it will be a learning experience where lighting professionals will have the opportunity to learn something every day, through virtual courses that will include marketing and management sessions developed through the courses he teaches at Monmouth University; interviews with lighting experts including Jim Benya, Deb Burnett, Mark Rea, Chris Brown and Bernie Erickson; and other lighting industry training websites and videos.



“Learning Showcase on LearnersLive.com is committed to the learning process,” he says in a LearnersLive.com post. “An activity that goes on and on and on, as it should. Every month, my passion as an educator is to contribute to that process with what I have learned over my lifetime.”



Effective Presentation Skills is currently posted at LearnersLive.com in three 30-minute virtual sessions, and in February Attardi will post his “Selling in the Executive Suite” video. He says the video will teach the special skills required to sell a major project to the executives that run a customer’s business.



“I have a passion for teaching and learning and have been doing it most of my life and for the past 20-plus years at Monmouth University,” Attardi says. “I want to continue doing it as long as God allows.”