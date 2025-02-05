Barron Lighting Promotes Lozano

Barron Lighting Group (Glendale, AZ): Henri Lozano was promoted to director of Product Management. He has more than 17 years of expertise in product development and management, with more than 15 years in leadership roles within the lighting industry, Lozano will report directly to Heather McCune, VP of Sales Operations.

He will oversee the product, engineering, documentation and lab teams, ensuring product alignment with overall business objectives while prioritizing market trends and customer needs. Lozano will also be responsible for refining the company’s product vision, leading cross-functional product development initiatives and driving key performance metrics to meet business goals.