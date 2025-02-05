Dauer Manufacturing Introduces Commercial Lighting Division

Dauer Manufacturing, a Miami, FL-based manufacturer of LED landscape lighting fixtures, lamps and transformers, has launched a new commercial lighting division: Lumify by Dauer.

Craig Klomparens, president of Dauer Manufacturing, said in the press release, “Our philosophy has always been to support large as well as small to mid-sized businesses in their growth and success with lighting solutions that elevate indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Tom Rowe, national sales director, added in the release, “We approach our new commercial division the same way we do our landscape lighting division and work closely with wholesalers who find it hard to compete with industry conglomerates.”

Lumify’s lighting fixtures are designed to meet the demands of commercial applications for hotels and restaurants, supermarkets and retail, schools and colleges and offices and showrooms, among other commercial spaces. Its indoor and outdoor fixtures include area lights, flood lights, ceiling mounts, vanity lights, high bays, tunable LED panels, wall packs, sports lights and other customized lighting solutions.

Dauer Manufacturing has 20 years of experience in the LED lighting industry, providing lighting and design décor to the wholesale trade. The company’s product mix now includes the original Dauer outdoor line of low-voltage lighting solutions including proprietary molds for its fixtures, custom options, drop-ins and fully integrated product offerings.

Dauer’s decorative lines of indoor & outdoor lighting bollards, Silhouette Collection and Minimalist Series, are made in the USA at the company’s production facility near Nashville, TN.