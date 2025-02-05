Dauer Manufacturing Appoints Florida Landscape Lighting as Rep

Dauer Manufacturing, Miami, FL, named Florida Landscape Lighting as their representative across its core LED landscape lighting line and commercial lighting and permanent architectural lighting divisions.

The new appointment by Dauer aligns two independently owned companies in serving lighting trade channels including the landscape wholesale green industry, lighting showrooms, electrical distribution, builders, contractors and designers. Led by entrepreneur and lighting executive Joel Podolsky, Florida Landscape Lighting will represent Dauer companies across the Florida market.

“Florida Landscape Lighting is an optimal manufacturer’s representative for us offering the agility to further move our strong and always refreshed inventory levels and new product launches,” Craig Klomparens, president of Dauer Manufacturing, said in the press release. “They will be instrumental as we continue to broaden our lighting solutions while aligning with Dauer’s high-level customer service reputation.”

Podolsky began his lighting career in 2014 in the South Florida landscape lighting market where he built an extensive wholesale distribution network and a strong, diverse contractor base. In 2019, he founded Florida Landscape Lighting representing lighting manufacturers across Florida and international markets. The agency provides initial layout design to completed lighting system installations, sourcing custom lighting solutions from premier manufacturers like Dauer for small to large scale lighting projects.