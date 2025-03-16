LEDucation Ready to Rock & Roll in Big Apple

The 2025 LEDucation Trade Show and Conference extends a warm welcome to all attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors joining the event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. The event will offer a chance to see the latest lighting products from more than 400 exhibitors and attend 30 sessions, March 18–19.

New this year will be lunches served in two DLFNY Cafes providing a convenient grab-and-go available from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on both days of the show. This initiative was designed to minimize congestion and allow smoother navigation throughout the exhibit halls during peak hours.

The first Café location will be on the 2nd Floor in the Murray Hill room and accessible through the Rhinelander Exhibit Hall. The second Café will be located on the 3rd floor East Promenade in the Mercury Ballroom and accessible through the Rotunda.

IESNYC Student Lighting Competition presented by LEDucation

LEDucation is presenting the 2025 Illuminating Engineering Society New York City Section (IESNYC) Student Lighting Competition which will be available for attendees to view both days of LEDucation March 18–19. The exhibition and awards ceremony will be held Tuesday night in the Trianon Ballroom at 5 pm. This event will showcase the exceptional talent and creativity of students from design colleges and universities from across New York City. The 2025 challenge, “A Sight for Sore Eyes” challenges students to share an eyesore experience and construct a three-dimensional study to solve the visual discomfort of viewers. Attendees can be inspired by their innovative designs and fresh ideas that will undoubtedly light up the industry for years to come. For further information and registration, visit iesnyc.org

LEDucation 2025 Trade Show Exhibition Hours

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 18th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 19th

For more information visit leducation.org

Registration details and link to register: leducation.org/registration