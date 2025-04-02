Keystone Technologies Opens New KC  Distribution Center to Operate as a Hub for the Future

Keystone Technologies says its new Kansas City, MO, distribution center is bigger, more accessible and has improved flow, enhanced capabilities and tremendous opportunities for growth. The company’s original KC distribution center opened just five years ago and with its central U.S. location gave the company improved shipping access and delivery times. As business has grown, the need arose for even more space, which Keystone found just minutes away from its old location.

Located at 1550 E. 94th Street, Suite 100, the new 163,000-sq- ft Class A facility nearly doubles the size of the company’s previous space and offers 20 dock doors and two drive-in doors for seamless inbound and outbound logistics; cross-docking capabilities to improve shipping efficiency; and a dedicated will-call area for local customer pickups.