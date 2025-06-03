Lutron Electronics Acquires UK Manufacturer of Architectural Lighting Fixtures

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Coopersburg, PA, acquired Orluna LED Technologies Ltd., a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of architectural lighting fixtures. The acquisition marks Lutron’s first outside North America.

Founded in 2010, Orluna is known for its downlights, uplights, and surface and track fixtures. The Lutron press release said Orluna’s sleek, compact architectural fixtures complement Lutron’s lighting, shading and control solutions for luxury residential and hospitality markets, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and functional precision.

Lutron said this acquisition highlights the importance of global markets, reinforcing Lutron’s ability to deliver lighting, shading and control solutions not only in the UK, but also in other key international regions such as Europe and the Middle East.

“As we enter a world where luminaires and controls continue to merge, we are delighted to team up with the Lutron. Lutron and Orluna are both family-run companies with a similar long-term outlook. We look forward to this next chapter where, together, we will create beautiful interiors through the harmony of light whilst maintaining consistent loyalty to our customers,” said Andrew Kilborn, managing director at Orluna, in the press release.

Orluna products are available in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the United Kingdom, and will continue to be purchased through existing sales channels. Currently, Orluna products are not available for purchase in North America. The company will maintain operations at its UK headquarters, ensuring continuity for its existing customer base while benefiting from Lutron’s global reach and resources.