ArchLIGHT Summit 2025's Must-Attend Sessions

Dallas Market Center’s ArchLIGHT Summit, the annual lighting trade and educational event for the architectural, specification and design communities, has opened attendee registration for its Sept. 16-17, 2025 show and announced event highlights.

To register and view the full schedule of events, visit www.archlightsummit.com. Below are several events of interest.

Tuesday, September 16

1:30 p.m. – Architecture + Entertainment = Architainment: The Burgeoning Phenomena of Experiential Environments | Light Bites Stage

Speaker: Steven Rosen, FIALD, IES - Available Light

Explore the rapid growth in the application of entertainment lighting techniques across many architectural genres, including retail, museum exhibition, and commercial architecture - the name of the game is attraction and immersion.

4:30 p.m. - Inspirational Women at the Forefront of Texas Architecture - Hosted by Texas Society of Architects | Light Bites Stage

Moderator: Krystyn Haecker, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, Partner - Mirador Group

Panelists:

Audrey Maxwell, AIA, principal - Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects

AIA, principal - Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects Connie Rivera, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB, Managing Principal - Pfluger Architects

AIA, LEED AP, NCARB, Managing Principal - Pfluger Architects Nicki Marrone, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, principal - Alamo Architects

AIA, LEED AP BD+C, principal - Alamo Architects Eva Read-Warden, AIA, principal - The Arkitex Studio



Past, current, and future presidents of the Texas Society of Architects (TxA) members will showcase projects and design practices that illustrate how women are leading the way in Lone Star architecture and design.

Wednesday, September 17

9 a.m. – “AI in Practice” - Circuit Overload AI Workshop | The SMART Center TM 4826- Committee Room

This interactive workshop explores the real-world applications of artificial intelligence in lighting design. Participants will explore tools and strategies for integrating AI into ideation, design workflows, and visual presentations, with live demonstrations and practical exercises to bring AI into your daily practice.

Panelists:

Lisa Reed, PE, IALD, IES, LEED AP BD+C, principal, Reed Burkett Lighting Design

PE, IALD, IES, LEED AP BD+C, principal, Reed Burkett Lighting Design Carla Bukalski, MBA, PE, LC, LEED AP, principal of Strategy & Operations, Reed Burkett Lighting Design (RBLD)

MBA, PE, LC, LEED AP, principal of Strategy & Operations, Reed Burkett Lighting Design (RBLD) Josh Miller, manager, STRATVIZ - Acuity Brands

manager, STRATVIZ - Acuity Brands Ludovick (Ludo) Michaud, VP, VFX creative director, Corgan

VP, VFX creative director, Corgan Jonathan Ayala, co-founder & principal, The Lighting Exchange

11 a.m. - What I Have Learned From the Lighting Masters | Light Bites Stage

Speaker: Chip Israel, FIALD, FIES, LC, LEED-AP, co-CEO & founder, Lighting Design Alliance

Having over 40 years of design experience, Israel was blessed by being mentored by some of the early lighting designers who openly shared their design principles. Working directly under Raymond Grenald and volunteering with names like Leslie Wheel, Howard Brandston, Nancy Clanton, Naomi Miller, Randy Burkett and other luminaires, the speaker will share his tips of the trade.

Sponsors of the 2025 ArchLIGHT Summit include: Casambi, Sourcery, Light Stanza and Rosco. The event is also proud to partner with leading local agents such as ALA, Hossley Lighting & Power Solutions, NEXGEN, Preferred Lighting Group and Texas Lighting Solutions.



Association partners for ArchLIGHT Summit include: AIA Dallas, American Lighting Association, Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals (AOLP), International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), IALD Education Trust, IALD Texas, IES Dallas, IIDA TX OK Chapter, International Landscape Lighting Institute, Light Justice, Lighting Controls Association, National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors, National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association, National Lighting Bureau, North American Coalition of Lighting Industry Queers, SARA National, Texas Association of Architects (TxA) and Women in Lighting + Design (WILD).

