LEDucation 2026 Speaker Submission is Open

LEDucation is accepting speaker proposals for its 2026 Conference, taking place April 14–15, 2026 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Virtual sessions will be hosted the week prior to the in-person event. All sessions are AIA CES–approved, with many offering AIA HSW credits.

“As the lighting industry navigates rapid advancements, shifting regulations and ongoing challenges, we’re more inspired than ever to hear from thought leaders who are driving progress and developing strategic solutions. We look forward to fresh perspectives, forward-thinking ideas and impactful topics to offer our attendees. Expertise is essential to guiding the future of lighting and we are excited to see the 2026 proposals that come in,” LEDucation Presentations Committee co-chairs, Wendy Kaplan, Kelvix; Craig Fox, ETC; and Shaun Fillion, RAB/NYSID, said in the press release.

Speaker submissions require a detailed abstract and four clear and measurable learning objectives for proposed sessions. Proposals are welcome from speakers representing a diverse range of backgrounds reflecting the broad array of industry insights. Proposals will not be accepted from marketing companies, third-party entities, life coaches or business coaches. Keynote speakers will not be considered. LEDucation is seeking presentations on the following topics:

Sustainability and material transparency

Codes and compliance issues

Lighting for health and wellbeing

Lighting design tools, communication, metrics, and methodologies

The business of lighting in different market sectors

Emerging LED, OLED, and controls technologies

Case studies of lighting design applications

Lighting design and specification topics

Presentation proposals must be submitted by Sept. 15, 2025. Click here for complete guidelines, requirements, and to apply.

For reference, past presentations can be found at leducation.org