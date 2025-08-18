NEMRA Lighting and IES Partner to Launch Lighting Educational Curriculum

“We are excited to announce the launch of the NEMRA Lighting Stepped Educational Curriculum. This first-of-its-kind program offers universal training in lighting and controls, across all experience levels, exclusively for NEMRA lighting agent and manufacturer members,” said Jeff Bristol, divisional VP of NEMRA Lighting. “IES was the right partner for creating this unique e-learning portal, as they award thousands of CEUs to dedicated learners for LC certification each year. Regardless of whether you are new to lighting and taking the courses as part of your employee onboarding process, or you are advanced and preparing to take your LC exam, we want NEMRA Lighting to be our members’ go-to for training and educational needs.”

The curriculum builds on NEMRA Lighting's core focus on education and reflects its commitment to raising consistency, knowledge and collaboration across the industry. To work effectively with specifiers, architects and engineers; lighting agents, and manufacturers must go beyond selling — they need to educate, collaborate and add value throughout the design process. Expertly crafted by lighting leaders, the curriculum bridges a key knowledge gap. To meet the growing demand for comprehensive lighting education and skills development, the platform builds on lighting and controls expertise while preparing participants for broader industry certifications.

The NEMRA Lighting Stepped Educational Curriculum is comprised of four progressive levels, each tailored to meet real customer and application scenarios, along with expert input around key lighting topics, to ensure the lighting agents and manufacturers develop the right expertise to serve their audiences effectively.

Level One: Lighting Trained

The entry point for all participants, the Level One course is the gateway for newcomers or those refining their expertise. This foundational online course establishes a core understanding of lighting basics, control principles, terminology and system understanding to confidently engage with distributors, contractors and specifiers.

Level Two: Lighting Educated

Building on foundational knowledge, Level Two teaches advanced skills to sell lighting and controls. Designed for lighting agents and manufacturers, it covers product positioning, customer conversations, solution-based selling and common applications.

Perfect for sales, quotations, or project management roles, the course helps the student better understand customer needs and provide effective guidance.

Level Three: Lighting Specialized

Advance from lighting generalist to specialist with training designed for working with designers, specifiers, architects, and engineers. This course covers the full lifecycle of a lighting system — from bidding to performance. Learn to navigate specifications, tackle challenges, and add value at every project phase. Prove you’re ready to collaborate with the design community, not just sell.

Level Four: Lighting Professional

The Level Four course of the NEMRA Lighting Stepped Educational Curriculum helps you master advanced lighting and controls, including layout, system integration, zoning and design. Created for design-build teams, integrators, and high-performance projects, it covers visual comfort, spatial intent, interoperability, sustainability and lighting quality. For agents and manufacturers, it’s about becoming trusted advisors and taking a more strategic consultative approach.

“The lighting industry has grown more complex, and so have the expectations of its specifiers,” said Bristol. “Our partnership with IES ensures that the Stepped Educational Curriculum not only sets a high bar for educational consistency but also provides comprehensive, accessible content that truly advances the industry. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting members, fostering collaboration, and strengthening the role of both lighting agents and manufacturers. Enrolling in the program is an investment in yourself.”

Courses one and two are free with NEMRA Lighting membership. Courses three and four require both NEMRA Lighting and IES membership. This is recommended as the next sequential step in professional development. Membership offers benefits – knowledge, mentorship, connections – but additionally shapes both personal and professional involvement in the lighting industry.

Brienne Willcock, director of Education and Standards at IES, added, “We admire NEMRA Lighting for being proactive about education. By committing to structured learning, NEMRA Lighting members not only improve their skills but also elevate the professionalism and credibility of independent representatives. This curriculum positions participants as strategic partners in the process of selecting quality lighting, delivering better outcomes for every stakeholder involved. In an industry where knowledge is valued and credibility is currency, the NEMRA Lighting Stepped Educational Curriculum offers a clear, accessible path forward.”

The NEMRA Lighting Stepped Educational Curriculum eliminates barriers to professional growth by offering foundational eduation to advanced specialization. Course participants receive lighting knowledge and skill, CEUs to apply towards their Lighting Certification (LC), a Certificate of Completion for each course, a Credentialed Verification for their LinkedIn profile, and industry-wide recognition by NEMRA Lighting. By completing these courses, the organizations state that lighting agents and manufacturers will position themselves as knowledgeable, trusted partners ready to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Click here to begin taking the courses within the Stepped Educational Curriculum, or for additional information, visit .

Illuminating Engineering Society (IES)

Established in 1906, the Illuminating Engineering Society is the recognized technical and educational authority on illumination. Its mission is to improve the lighted environment by bringing together those with lighting knowledge and translating that knowledge into actions that benefit the public. IES provides professional development, publications, networking, and educational opportunities to our global membership of engineers, architects, designers, educators, students, contractors, distributors, utility personnel, manufacturers and scientists. Through its ANSI-accredited process, IES publishes and maintains the Lighting Library with over 100 standards written by subject matter experts. To learn more, visit www.ies.org.

NEMRA Lighting Division

Established in 1969, the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) is a nonprofit association. NEMRA Lighting is a division of NEMRA, comprised of leading lighting agents and top manufacturers within the lighting and controls sector. The division provides a competitive edge through its commitment to advocacy, education, and networking. Guided by the expertise of the NEMRA Lighting Council, the division develops impactful programs, such as the Stepped Educational Curriculum, in partnership with IES. The Future of Lighting Starts Here. For more information, visit www.nemra.org/nemra-lighting.