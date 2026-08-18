Gratzke Joins Acuity as President

Acuity Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Ruth Gratzke was appointed president of Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) effective Sept. 1. She will report to Neil Ashe, Acuity CEO.

Gratzke brings more than 25 years of leadership in industrial technology, smart infrastructure and electrical products. She joins Acuity from Siemens, where she served as president of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the United States and CEO of Siemens Industry Inc., leading businesses across smart buildings, grid-edge technology and energy infrastructure. At Siemens, she helped scale a complex technology portfolio while advancing work in digital infrastructure, energy efficiency and data center environments. She also held senior leadership roles at General Electric and Hubbell.

Ashe said in the press release, "Ruth is the right leader for this business. Her track record leading complex technology and infrastructure businesses, developing high-performing teams and driving growth positions ABL to build on its leadership and capture the opportunities ahead."

"Acuity Brands Lighting is a market leader with an outstanding portfolio, talented team and loyal customers," said Gratzke in the release. "Lighting and controls are fundamental to how buildings operate, and advances in building management, energy efficiency and digital technology are expanding what is possible. I am excited to join Acuity and work with the ABL team to build on its strong foundation and advance the next era of lighting and controls."

Gratzke earned a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany and served on the board of directors of the Siemens Foundation, reflecting both her technical foundation and commitment to advancing opportunity in technology and engineering.