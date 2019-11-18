McDonald’s recently announced that it signed two long-term, large-scale virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), where it will buy renewable energy generated by viator Wind West, a wind power plant located in Coke County, TX, and a solar project located also located in TX. McDonald’s contribution to these projects is a combined 380 megawatts (MW) in renewable energy, which is equivalent to over 2,500 restaurants’ worth of electricity.

In March 2018, McDonald's became the first restaurant company in the world to set a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These two U.S. renewable energy projects will represent significant progress toward McDonald's climate cction target to reduce GHG emissions related to McDonald's restaurants and offices by 36% by 2030. Once online, the GHG emissions reductions from these two deals are expected to deliver 16% in progress toward its climate action target or 6% in GHG emissions reductions from our 2015 baseline.

These projects will also help the local community by jointly generating over $200 million in local tax revenue and helping provide approximately 600 new short-term construction, operations and maintenance jobs, along with 13 long-term jobs.

In addition to the restaurant and office GHG reduction target, McDonald’s has also committed to seek a 31% reduction in emissions intensity (per metric ton of food and packaging) across its supply chain. Through its Scale for Good platform, the company is also working toward 2025 goals to make 100% of McDonald’s guest packaging come from renewable, recycled or certified sources and to recycle guest packaging in 100% of McDonald’s restaurants.