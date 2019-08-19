Skip navigation
NY State Studying Offshore European Wind Farms in Preparation for Big Wind Project

Release of the study follows Governor Cuomo’s July 18 announcement of the Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind development projects that were selected in NY's first comprehensive wind solicitation, together totaling 1,700 megawatts (MW) of wind power -- enough to power more than one million New York homes

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) recently shared key learnings from a study of European offshore wind transmission models that will help guide New York State as it moves aggressively towards its 9 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind goal by 2035 and inform regional and national offshore wind development.

The report identified healthy competition and scaling up generation and transmission assets as key to building New York’s offshore wind capacity and meeting the state’s renewable energy goals. Takeaways from the Offshore Wind – A European Perspective report will help move the state even further along in its goals including the 70% renewable power by 2030 goal and its target for reducing energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

 

