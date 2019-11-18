Retrolux Named Winner of Schneider and Powerhouse’s 2019 4D Challenge Competition

On Oct. 15, 2019, Schneider Electric and Powerhouse named Retrolux the winner of the 2019 4D Challenge Competition. As a prize, the Retrolux team won $25,000 in non-dilutive and acceptance into the Schneider Electric Incubation Program.

The 4D Challenge allows participating teams to pitch a clean energy venture, according to Powerhouse’s website. The award recognizes Retrolux and its smart energy scaleOS software platform as a solution to transform the clean energy industry by decarbonizing, decentralizing, digitizing and democratizing smart buildings in North America and beyond. Over 100 companies were selected into the competition, with nine finalists chosen to pitch in front of a live audience and industry expert judges in Oakland, CA.

“Winning the 4D Challenge is a great honor for us and validates our company vision,” says Leif Elgethun, founder and CEO at Retrolux. “We are excited to be working with Powerhouse and Schneider Electric and becoming part of their incubation program. This award will help us to accelerate our ideas, allow us to grow and scale the business and ultimately bring new smart energy scaleOS software products to the market, all while making the world a better place.”