Upstate New York Communities to Build 8,000-Panel Solar Project

A large solar farm with 8,000 photovoltaic panels in a region of the country that typically doesn’t see as may solar farms as the Sun Belt, was approved this week. According to the Utica Observer-Dispatch, “The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency voted Tuesday to approve an inducement resolution for a proposed solar project in the city of Little Falls (NY).” The agreement calls for developer Nexamp Community Solar to begin by paying $3,900 per megawatt AC to be divided among the city of Little Falls, Herkimer County and the Little Falls City School District. Details