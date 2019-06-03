Menu
Upstate New York Communities to Build 8,000-Panel Solar Project

The developer Nexamp Community Solar will pay $3,900 per megawatt AC to be divided among the city of Little Falls, Herkimer County and the Little Falls City School District, according to the Utica Observer-Dispatch.

A large solar farm with 8,000 photovoltaic panels in a region of the country that typically doesn’t see as may solar farms as the Sun Belt, was approved this week. According to the Utica Observer-Dispatch,The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency voted Tuesday to approve an inducement resolution for a proposed solar project in the city of Little Falls (NY).” The agreement calls for developer Nexamp Community Solar to begin by paying $3,900 per megawatt AC to be divided among the city of Little Falls, Herkimer County and the Little Falls City School District. Details

 

 

 

