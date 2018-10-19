U.S. Offshore Wind Development Gets Boost from DOE

While the U.S. offshore wind industry is still in its infancy compared the European wind market, some recent announcements by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke could move the needle in offshore wind in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. According to a DOE press release, the Secretary spoke at the American Wind Energy Association’s Offshore Wind Conference and announced a much-anticipated wind auction in federal waters off the coast of Massachusetts, the environmental review of a proposed wind project offshore Rhode Island and the next steps to a first-ever wind auction in federal waters off of California.”