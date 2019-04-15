Werner Electric Supply Works with Eland Electric to Install PV System at Green Bay Training Center

Werner Electric Supply recently partnered with Eland Electric to install a 100kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC)’s Great Lakes Energy Education (GLEE) Center in Green Bay.

Eland Electric installed a 100kW solar system on the GLEE Center’s upper roof. The 100kW upper roof project was publicly bid, and Eland was successfully awarded the project after working with Werner Electric to select and quote the materials. Werner Electric supplied the 276 solar modules, inverters, optimizers, racking and balance of systems, and provided design assistance for the entire project.

“We are looking forward to seeing a large facility in northeast Wisconsin become a net-zero facility with the aid of a solar PV system,” Jesse Michalski, project manager for Eland Electric, said in the press release. “It is also a pleasure to see an educational facility offer one of the state’s best hands-on training facilities for renewable energy.”

In addition to the 100kW system installed by Eland Electric, NWTC solar energy technology students installed a 50kW PV system on the lower Solar Lab roof, advancing towards the Energy Center’s goal to be a net-zero facility. More PV projects are in the works at NWTC to augment the many that already exist as hands-on projects for the Solar Energy Technology program.