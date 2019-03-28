2019 Q1 Pulse of Lighting Survey by Channel Marketing/William Blair Digs Deep into Key Market Drivers

Electrical Wholesaling’s editors had chance to review an advance copy of the 2019 Q1 Pulse of Lighting Survey conducted by David Gordon of Channel Marketing Group and the William Blair investment firm, and we think it’s a must-read for anyone trying to understand all the changes in technology, suppliers and customer purchasing habits in today’s lighting market.

The study found one trend looming large in lighting is the new power smaller lighting manufacturers now have. Said one respondent, “What we used to consider second-tier manufacturers are continuing to be aggressive, and they are out-performing the big guys.”

The report, which includes input from nearly 250 electrical and lighting distributors, manufacturers and manufacturer sales rep/ lighting agent respondents, Channel Marketing Group and investment firm William Blair, with the support of electrical sales reps and lighting agents, is available for $19 by clicking here.

Along with analysis of business conditions in the lighting market, the report provides insight into the following areas:

How much business distributors do with the “Top 7” lighting manufacturers (Acuity, Eaton Lighting, Hubbell Lighting, Current powered by GE, Cree, Philips Lighting and RAB Lighting).

Trends in hard spec, soft spec and value-engineered lighting jobs

Percentage of new construction/ renovation lighting jobs for manufacturers and reps

Major market concerns on tariffs, pricing wars, and the quality of products coming into the market from some new players.

Click here for more information on the report at Channel Marketing Group’s website.