Acuity Brands Acquires Luminaires Group

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Atlanta, GA, will acquire all of the equity interests of The Luminaires Group (TLG), Montreal, Quebec, a provider of specification-grade luminaires for the commercial, institutional, hospitality and municipal markets. According to the press release, TLG generates annual sales of approximately $100 million and employs over 350 associates located across five locations in the U.S. and Canada. Each TLG brand has its own niche focus:

a-light designs and markets indoor architectural lighting to enhance contemporary spaces

Cyclone specializes in high-quality outdoor decorative luminaires for the municipal market

Eureka concentrates on indoor and outdoor contemporary decorative lighting

Luminaire LED offers indoor and outdoor vandal-resistant lighting to withstand both environmental and physical abuse

Luminis designs a wide range of indoor and outdoor specification lighting products for commercial and institutional applications

Vernon Nagel, chairman and CEO of Acuity Brands, said in the press release TLG’s brands will add to Acuity’s stable of brands for the architectural market, and that Acuity will blend its existing connected, smart lighting technologies in drivers, controls and networking systems with the TLG products.

Acuity Brands had 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion. Its stable of brands include Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Atrius, DGLogik, Distech Controls, DTL, eldoLED, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lucid, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, Peerless, RELOC Wiring, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Sunoptics and Winona Lighting.