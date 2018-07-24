Menu
LED filament bulbs
BriteSwitch Finds Rebates on Traditional Lighting Disappearing

Traditional lighting technologies like pulse start metal halide, T5HO and induction used to receive hefty rebates. At the time, these solutions offered significant energy savings to customers and their rebates could range from $30 to $150 per fixture. Rebate programs have started to move away from these traditional technologies as LEDs prove more energy efficient, according to the latest report from BriteSwitch, Princeton, NJ, a service provider that streamlines the rebate process.

