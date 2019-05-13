EiKO Global Announces Acquisition of Xeleum

EiKO, Shawnee, KS, acquired Xeleum, Boynton Beach, FL, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of intelligent, controllable lighting solutions for use in industrial and commercial applications. Xeleum has over 30 years of industry experience in the development and manufacturing of lighting and electronic products. Xeleum’s technical capabilities in wireless transmission, control and sensor technologies and LED lighting are seamlessly integrated into a reliable and simple-to-commission/operate platform, Xi-Fi.

EiKO said in its press release that blending Xeleum’s technology platform of intelligent fixtures and its Xi-Fi wireless control with its extensive product portfolio, results in a complete lighting solution for virtually any application in any market segment. These solutions will allow our customers, contractors and installers to save time and money while providing their customers significant energy savings, occupant satisfaction, productivity, safety, and security.

Rick Leaman, EiKO’s CEO, said in the press release that Xeleum and EiKO both focus on providing easy-to-use lighting products, services and solution to the lighting industry. “EiKO is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Xeleum, the creators of XiFi,” he said. “This acquisition allows EiKO to expand our reach through intelligent lighting solutions. The unique value offering from EiKO will provide an excellent growth opportunity to further strengthen our relationships with leading customers within the electrical distribution industry.”