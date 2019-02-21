Focal Point Website Adds AIA Accredited Courses

Focal Point, Chicago, has added a tool for the architecture and design community to better understand how technology allows the quality of light to be tailored to human preference.

The AIA accredited course, Advancing Light Quality for Human Preference and Well-Being, is worth 1.5 Learning Units for Health Safety and Welfare in architecture (LU/HSW). It explores the evolution of light sources and how, over time, gains in light source efficacy have not necessarily translated into gains in light quality. The course also reviews recent studies as they relate to human preference lighting and key metrics used to assess the quality of light sources, including the most recent technical memorandum released by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), TM-30-18.

“The technology available to us today means we can expand beyond the norm for commercial space lighting. For many years, most of the attention has been directed at delivering more lumens per watt,” said Matthew Blakeley, Vice President - Product and Business Development at Focal Point, LLC.

“When it comes to designing interior spaces, we should be addressing the quality of light as it relates to human preference factors. As the efficacy of LEDs reaches a plateau, the latest research on color preference and new test methods are converging, providing a scientific foundation and the tools to assess light quality, making it an increasingly relevant and timely topic.”

The accredited course is available through The Continuing Architect (TCA) website or it can be found on the Focal Point website in the Resources section under Continuing Education.