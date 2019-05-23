Innovative Products Honored at LightFair 2019

One of the highlights of LightFair each year is the LFI Innovation Awards presentation, which this year drew 181 entries in 14 categories. You can gain some insight into the technological trends in the lighting industry by checking out which product categories drew the most entries.
Lighting controls definitely lapped the field this year, with 37 entries in total (21% of all entries) in the “Controls -Components, Sensors, Interfaces & Software,” and “Control & Distribution Systems, Connectivity & Analytics” categories. On the flip side, the formerly popular “Lamps — Conventional, Retrofit & Replacement” category only drew 10 entries, which speaks to the fact that lighting manufacturers are investing more of their R&D dollars in lamp-fixture combinations, lighting controls and apps, and connected lighting systems than in retrofit LED lamps.
Many of the category winners were “multitaskers,” meaning that they performed the job of several traditional fixtures, often offering options in voltage, selectable color temperature, beam spread or other lighting performance characteristics. Below are the winners of the LFI Innovation Awards four major categories, followed by the category winners:
Most Innovative Product of the Year
The program’s highest award, recognizing the most innovative new product
Ecosense Lighting’s Lore luminaire
Design Excellence Award
Recognizing outstanding achievement in design
Acuity Brands’ Peerless Renna lighting fixture
Technical Innovation Award
Recognizing the most forward-thinking advancement in lighting technology
SLD Laser (LaserLight MicroSpot Module)
Citation Awards
Special recognition of two innovative products, presented at the judges’ discretion
Nichia America Corp.’s Color tunable COB & the Samsung Electronics’ E-Series
Non-Luminous: Research, Publications, Software and Specialty Hardware
Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) - ANSI/IES RP-8-18, Recommended Practice for Design and Maintenance of Roadway and Parking Facility Lighting
Lamps: Conventional, Retrofit and Replacement
Signify - InstantFit T8 Visible Light Communication TLED by Signify
LED/OLED Chips and Modules (Category Winner & Technical Innovation Award)
SLD LASER - LaserLight MicroSpot Module
LED/OLED Chips and Modules (Category Citation Winner & Judges Citation Award)
Nichia America Corp. - Color Tunable COB
LED/OLED Chips and Modules (Category Winner and Judges Citation Award)
Samsung Electronics - Samsung E-series
Ballasts, Transformers, Drivers, Systems and Kits
Acuity Brand Lighting - eldoLED 75W LED driver product family (75W/L and 75W/B)
Track, Display, Undercabinet and Shelf
Acuity Brand Lighting - Juno Wireless Control LED Track Fixture Family
Recessed Downlights, Wall Washers and Multiples (Category Winner & Most Innovative Product of the Year)
Ecosense – Lore
Indoor Decorative
Lightpanel (USA) Inc. - Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel
Parking, Roadway and Area Luminaires
ANP LIGHTING - EQ Series
Sports, Step, Landscape, Pool & Fountain Luminaires
Eaton - Ephesus Lumadapt 8
Controls: Components, Sensors, Interfaces and Software
Cimcon Lighting, Inc. - NearSky 360
Commercial Indoor: Troffers, Suspended and Surface Mounted (Category Winner & Design Excellence Award)
Acuity Brands Lighting - Peerless Renna
Industrial, Vandal, Emergency and Exit
Meteor Lighting - Whiz 2.0
Dynamic Color, Theatrical, Cove, Strips and Tape
Optic Arts - Vintage Dim2
Control and Distribution Systems, Connectivity and Analytics
Silvair - Silvair Commissioning