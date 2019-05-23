Innovative Products Honored at LightFair 2019

One of the highlights of LightFair each year is the LFI Innovation Awards presentation, which this year drew 181 entries in 14 categories. You can gain some insight into the technological trends in the lighting industry by checking out which product categories drew the most entries.

Lighting controls definitely lapped the field this year, with 37 entries in total (21% of all entries) in the “Controls -Components, Sensors, Interfaces & Software,” and “Control & Distribution Systems, Connectivity & Analytics” categories. On the flip side, the formerly popular “Lamps — Conventional, Retrofit & Replacement” category only drew 10 entries, which speaks to the fact that lighting manufacturers are investing more of their R&D dollars in lamp-fixture combinations, lighting controls and apps, and connected lighting systems than in retrofit LED lamps.

Many of the category winners were “multitaskers,” meaning that they performed the job of several traditional fixtures, often offering options in voltage, selectable color temperature, beam spread or other lighting performance characteristics. Below are the winners of the LFI Innovation Awards four major categories, followed by the category winners:

Most Innovative Product of the Year

The program’s highest award, recognizing the most innovative new product

Ecosense Lighting’s Lore luminaire

Design Excellence Award

Recognizing outstanding achievement in design

Acuity Brands’ Peerless Renna lighting fixture

Technical Innovation Award

Recognizing the most forward-thinking advancement in lighting technology

SLD Laser (LaserLight MicroSpot Module)

Citation Awards

Special recognition of two innovative products, presented at the judges’ discretion

Nichia America Corp.’s Color tunable COB & the Samsung Electronics’ E-Series

Non-Luminous: Research, Publications, Software and Specialty Hardware

Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) - ANSI/IES RP-8-18, Recommended Practice for Design and Maintenance of Roadway and Parking Facility Lighting

Lamps: Conventional, Retrofit and Replacement

Signify - InstantFit T8 Visible Light Communication TLED by Signify

LED/OLED Chips and Modules (Category Winner & Technical Innovation Award)

SLD LASER - LaserLight MicroSpot Module

LED/OLED Chips and Modules (Category Citation Winner & Judges Citation Award)

Nichia America Corp. - Color Tunable COB

LED/OLED Chips and Modules (Category Winner and Judges Citation Award)

Samsung Electronics - Samsung E-series

Ballasts, Transformers, Drivers, Systems and Kits

Acuity Brand Lighting - eldoLED 75W LED driver product family (75W/L and 75W/B)

Track, Display, Undercabinet and Shelf

Acuity Brand Lighting - Juno Wireless Control LED Track Fixture Family

Recessed Downlights, Wall Washers and Multiples (Category Winner & Most Innovative Product of the Year)

Ecosense – Lore

Indoor Decorative

Lightpanel (USA) Inc. - Lightpanel AIR ColorWheel

Parking, Roadway and Area Luminaires

ANP LIGHTING - EQ Series

Sports, Step, Landscape, Pool & Fountain Luminaires

Eaton - Ephesus Lumadapt 8

Controls: Components, Sensors, Interfaces and Software

Cimcon Lighting, Inc. - NearSky 360

Commercial Indoor: Troffers, Suspended and Surface Mounted (Category Winner & Design Excellence Award)

Acuity Brands Lighting - Peerless Renna

Industrial, Vandal, Emergency and Exit

Meteor Lighting - Whiz 2.0

Dynamic Color, Theatrical, Cove, Strips and Tape

Optic Arts - Vintage Dim2

Control and Distribution Systems, Connectivity and Analytics

Silvair - Silvair Commissioning