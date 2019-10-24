Kevin Poyck Joins Signify as Market Leader for Market Group Americas

Signify (Somerset, NJ): Kevin Poyck is now market group leader, Americas, effective Nov. 11. Poyck joins Signify from Hubbell Lighting where he held various leadership positions over the past 14 years. During the past four years he was group president, responsible for the overall management of the lighting company and its 4,000 employees across North America and China. His leadership across multiple industries and disciplines spans product development, engineering and operations, with companies that include Maytag and Cooper Industries.

“I am particularly pleased to welcome Kevin to our leadership team in this important role. I see his appointment as another strategic step for Signify to accelerate growth in the Americas,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify, in the press release. “Kevin is an industry veteran with extensive experience in the lighting industry and across multiple industries and disciplines which will be critical as we continue our transformation in the Americas and globally.”