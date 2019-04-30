Keystone, Olympia Lighting & Standard Products Win NAILD Awards

NAILD’s Product Sprint awards honor lighting manufacturers’ products in five categories. Exhibitors showcased their most innovative products during NAILD Innovation 2019 at the Nugget Casino in Reno, NV. NAILD’s distributor members voted the winners of the prestigious awards.

Two of NAILD’s newest members, Olympia Lighting and Standard Products, took top honors in their respective categories. A solar LED area light from Olympia Lighting was named the best out of 10 competitors in the hotly contested Best Luminaire category and a dual LED from Standard Products was named Best Control. Keystone’s LED SmartPort earned “Best Lamp” and voters also named it “Best Overall” at the conference, continuing the company’s four-year streak of top honors.

The 2019 Product Sprint winners are:

Best Luminaire: Solar LED Area Light from Olympia Lighting. An all-in-one solar LED fixture.

Best Lamp & Best Overall: LED SmartPort from Keystone Technologies. LED SmartPort is promoted as the quickest and easiest way to add motion or daylight sensing to HID LED lamps.

Best Control: DUOLED from Standard Products. DUOLED is a compact dimmer switch and LED driver that converts 120VAC into 12/24VDC applications, with outstanding dimming performance.

Best Ballast: Advance Express from Signify. Advance Express is a fast and simple way to configure a LED driver by using the MultiOne Express software and wireless wand.

Best Accessory/Service: Newest Angel Hangar from Gripple. The newest variation of the Angel Hangar is an Adjustable Y-Fit, where the length of the legs can be adjusted for balance.