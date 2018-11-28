Lighting Controls Enhance Atmosphere at California Bank

Suncrest Bank, Visalia, CA, sees its seven branches along California’s Central Valley as welcoming places, focused on serving the local community, where its primarily small-business clientele can grab a cup of coffee while they take care of business. The atmosphere and the aesthetics at each branch are important aspects of how they serve the community, and that focus was in the forefront when the bank recently updated its lighting and control systems.

When Gino Celillo, vice president of Don Celillo Electric, a contractor based in Visalia, worked to design a lighting control solution that fit the needs of the space and the personality of the bank, he was looking for a solution appropriate for larger areas that was easy to design and program, provided greater opportunity for centralized control and app-based setup and offered controls that would look beautiful in the space. Celillo selected Lutron Vive Wireless and the Designer+ software.

Starting with the Designer+ software, Celillo was able to design a versatile system by calling up room layouts and fixture schedules, defining ceiling height, and even planning for the appropriate sensor range. He was also able to add plug load control, wireless occupancy sensors, and Pico wireless controls exactly where they were needed to meet code and customer preference.

For this type of project – retail spaces larger than 10,000 square feet – Celillo says the ability to offer demand response is a game changer as it enables projects to easily comply with California code on any project.

“I used Designer+ software to quickly layout the control system and generate the bills of material and one-line diagrams. The wireless installation saved time and increased flexibility for project adjustments. Once the controls were installed, I was able to setup this job with just my smart phone – no factory commissioning required,” said Celillo.