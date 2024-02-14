  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Lightspec to represent Shat-R-Shield in upstate NY

    Feb. 14, 2024
    Lightspec has grown from a small lighting agency operating out of Rochester, NY to an international company with eight territories.

    Shat-R-Shield Lighting signed on Lightspec to represent the company  in upstate NY, effective Feb. 1. Lightspec has more than 55 employees in the NY, OH, KY and Ontario, Canada, markets.

    “We are excited about our new partnership with Shat-R-Shield in upstate New York and the expanded capabilities they offer to service the needs of the harsh lighting environments their products are designed for,” said Steve Danzig, president of Lightspec, in the press release.

    “We are thrilled to have the team at Lightspec represent us in upstate New York. Steve Danzig and Ron Conroy understand Shat-R-Shield’s value proposition of delivering world-class U.S.-manufactured lighting solutions that help solve those unique challenges within the correctional and industrial vertical markets,” said Kevin Ruzicka, director of sales and marketing at Shat·R·Shield Lighting in the release. “The territory has always been a flagship market for Shat-R-Shield, and this partnership will cement it for many years to come.”

     