Lighting Enhances Entrance at BC Children’s Hospital

The BC Children’s Hospital, Vancouver, BC, treats more than 200,000 newborns, children and expectant mothers from around the province of British Columbia each year. As part of an ongoing expansion project, the hospital’s new $640 million Teck Acute Care Centre, located on the grounds of the Vancouver campus, opened in late 2017. The 8-storey 640,000 sq.ft. facility was designed to create a gentle healing environment that reduces anxiety and perceived pain for its small patients.