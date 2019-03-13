LSI Industries Hires Two Execs

LSI Industries (Cincinnati, OH): The company recently hired two executives. Bob Heaton joined LSI as regional sales manager of the Midwest Region and Nelson Wesley (below) is now VP of strategic initiatives. Wesley will manage the sales growth of seven representative sales agencies throughout western PA, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and northern Illinois. He joins LSI Industries with over 20 years of marketing, sales and product management experience. He started his career at Ingersoll Rand and most recently served as VP of sales, marketing - Aftermarket. He has degrees in civil engineering and in physical science from University of Kentucky and Asbury University, respectively.

Prior to joining LSI, Heaton was the director of LED Luminaire (Product Development) for EYE Lighting. Over the course of his career, he has also held such positions as Regional VP (Central & Southeast) of Hubbell Lighting, director of brand management for Acuity Brands; and director of White Lighting Sales for Dialight. Heaton also spent 15 years in the lighting agency business in southwest and northeast OH, Denver, CO, and Louisville, KY.