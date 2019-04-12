Menu
Macy's Integrates Current by GE LEDs into New STORY Retail Merchandising Rollout

Macy’s is using Current by GE’s Tetra Contour LED technology in STORY’s illuminated rainbow tunnels.

Current by GE is playing a big role in Macy’s new STORY retail marketing concept that was recently launched in 36 Macy’s stores across 15 states. STORY at Macy’s will take the point of view of a magazine and change every couple of months to bring a new theme to life through a blend of curated merchandise and community-focused event programming. The inaugural theme is “Color.”

Each STORY at Macy’s space averages 1,500 square feet, cumulatively representing more than 55,000 square feet of main floor retail space across all 36 stores. Macy’s Herald Square in New York City will serve as the STORY at Macy’s flagship, spanning more than 7,500 square feet of continuous retail space.

Macy’s is using Current by GE’s Tetra Contour LED technology in STORY’s illuminated rainbow tunnels. “This Herald Square space showcases how STORY at Macy’s is bringing color, light and technology together to transform the retail experience,” said Colleen Calhoun, chief marketing & business development officer at Current by GE, in the press release.

Photo credit: Macy's

