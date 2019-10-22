MaxLite Appoints New Reps

MaxLite, West Caldwell, NJ, has named new sales representatives in six U.S. regions to market the company’s LED lighting portfolio and WarrantyMax 10-year warranty program:

Yusen Associates/Illuminate: CT, MA, RI, NH and ME; Lighting & Power Solutions: OK (already covering AR, LA and MS); Gormley-Farrington: western PA, WV; CM Buck & Associates: IN; Hossley Lighting Associates: TX; and Healy Mattos: northern CA.

MaxLite previously announced the appointments of Agents West (Southwestern U.S.), Shaffer & Nelson (Pacific Northwest) and John Moore & Associates (TN) as its exclusive representative agents.