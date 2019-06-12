OLEDs Light Dentist Office on Park Ave

Don Kossar, principal of Don Kossar Interiors, was designing the dental office of Dr. Pasquale Malpeso on Park Avenue in Manhattan, NYC, when he envisioned OLED fixtures encircling the reception desk and arching down the entry staircase. Kossar designs residential and commercial spaces and teaches at The New York School of Interior Design.

Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) were the only type of lighting that could achieve his design vision as they produce no heat, no lamps have to be changed, and they are thin and small enough to accomplish his plan. Kosar selected 2nd Ave Lighting to manufacture the custom lighting fixtures.

“2nd Ave Lighting was the only firm willing to take on the project and did a fantastic job,” said Kossar. “Using sustainable lighting was a major consideration. The idea of not having to store lamps and change them constantly was absolutely necessary. Lamps take up valuable space and finding people to change them is costly. OLEDs fit the bill perfectly. The thought of having lights that will not have to be revamped for 20 years was a great selling point.”

The chandeliers feature an array of OLED panels at varying heights with metal tubes connected to the ceiling. The 113-inch long fixture above the reception area renders a semi-circle style with 188 integral OLED ultra-thin panels. Illuminating the stairway is an 80-inch OLED fixture featuring 100 panels in a wave pattern. The luminaires dim with various controls to create a broad spectrum of light. The OLED luminaires deliver a color rendering index (CRI) in the mid-90s, while providing energy efficient 4000K illumination without glare from a flat source. The elaborate hardware features alloy wheel clear coat finish.

“The OLED fixtures make a dramatic design statement while providing beautiful light above the reception desk and the entry staircase,” Kossar said. “The luminaires actually become lighting sculptures on the ceiling of the space. People are awed by the fixtures-- they have never seen anything like it and ask where the bulbs are. In addition to compliments from patients and visitors, the employees love the light and the design.”