Prachar Named LSI’s VP of Lighting Products

Pracher was formerly a senior executive product and marketing leader for companies including Honeywell, Emerson, Milacron and Rexnord Industries.

Prachar_LSI.pngLSI Industries Inc. (Cincinnati, OH): In his new role as VP for Lighting Products, Michael Prachar will be responsible for the leadership of LSI Lighting Products, including the development of new products and creating customized solutions to customer needs.  He was formerly a senior executive product and marketing leader for companies including Honeywell, Emerson, Milacron and Rexnord Industries. The press release said his expertise includes an ability to recognize market trends, new product development and new market introduction for products and services.

