RAB Announce 15% Price Increase Due to Tariff Concerns

RAB Lighting said in a letter to its distributor and agency partners that it would implement an average 15% price increase effective May 20. CEO Ross Barna said in the letter, “The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) have implemented additional tariff increases on many goods including lighting fixtures, controls and lighting components.

“These increased tariffs were implemented by the USTR with unprecedented speed and impact the cost landscape for our products in ways we cannot completely absorb; therefore, we are announcing the following: