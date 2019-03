National Specialty Lighting (Tonawanda, NY): The company appointed Ian Smith as VP of business development effective April 1. Over the past three decades, he has worked in sales and project management for several lighting companies including Acuity Brands, Lumenpulse Group and Douglas Lighting Controls. Having also run his own sales agency, Smith has a broad scope of knowledge of all industry aspects. He is also Lighting Certified (LC) with the IESNA.