Three Lighting Industry Veterans Join Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Minitowoc, WI): Orion recently announced the appointment of three senior sales executives, bringing together decades of sales leadership. Leonard Costello has worked as a sales executive for over 30 years, with companies such as Soraa Lighting, LSI Industries, Acuity Brands and more, while building business relationships with major accounts. Joni Mayo joins Orion with over 25 years’ experience in areas like multi-channel program development, IoT integration and driving cross-functional collaboration. She has worked with Acuity Brands, Osram Sylvania Lighting Services and others. Alexander Theetge comes from an extensive background in the lighting industry, having worked with Energy Lighting and Lights of America.

